A second suspect appeared this morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court in connection to the murder of a man found floating at the mouth of the Walla Walla River in January.
Quentin N. Hunter, 25, of Walla Walla, had his first appearance this morning, one day after a second-degree murder charge was filed against Joey C. Barnes of College Place.
Hunter has been in jail since Jan. 30 on unrelated charges. He is being investigated for second-degree murder in the death of Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson.
Hunter’s bond was set at $1 million this morning in court, though he was not appointed an attorney in this case.
Hunter and Barnes, 28, are the two so far linked to the murder of Wilkinson, 22.
According to probable cause records, Wilkinson was allegedly involved in a local gang and “gave up” information earlier the day of his death about a gang in front of one of its members.
Wilkinson was reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” to the College Place Police Department mid-December. He was identified in early February as the man found in the river by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, which began investigating the case as a homicide.
Wilkinson apparently had ties in Washington, Oregon and Louisiana, according to his family. An autopsy showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk, with drowning and acute meth intoxication as contributing factors.
The Walla Walla County Prosecutor on Tuesday afternoon filed the formal charge against Barnes, who had been arrested Monday night. He appeared in court Tuesday morning, where his bail was set at $1 million.
Both Hunter’s and Barnes’ arrest and probable cause affidavits provided glimpses into what might have happened in the death of AJ Wilkinson on Dec. 16.
After giving information that day to someone about his fellow gang members, Wilkinson, along with Hunter, Barnes and several others, drove from Barnes’ house after dinner to the end of North Shore Road, where the group told Wilkinson they were going to get back a gun that had been forcefully taken from him, witnesses told detectives.
During an altercation after the drive near Wallula in which a gun was pulled Wilkinson jumped into the river about 5 miles upstream from where he was located in January, records stated.
After shots were fired, the rest of the group reportedly left the scene.
Detectives used cell phone pings and data to help determine the location of those present during the murder, records stated. Barnes allegedly used a particular spelling of “find” whenever he messaged anyone, records stated, and allegedly used Wilkinson’s Facebook account to tell others he was with Hunter and another man that night, who got him “stoned” and he was trying to locate Wilkinson.
Walla Walla County Prosecutor Jim Nagle had no comment on whether others would be arrested for involvement in the alleged crime, as an investigation is still underway.
Wilkinson’s sister, Aimee Wilkinson, said she was “so sad that it (his death) happened this way.”
Barnes was a cousin of her brother’s ex-girlfriend, she said, and she had no idea what was going on in her brother’s life, including joining a gang, after he moved from Louisiana. However, Barnes had contacted her numerous times since her brother’s disappearance.