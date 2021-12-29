Charges have been filed against a second person in connection with the alleged theft of two credits cards from a local mailbox around Dec. 18.
Nineteen-year-old Yasmeen Dalan of Walla Walla is charged with four felonies including second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree stolen property possession.
These are the same charges her boyfriend, 19-year-old Dylan L. Cantrell, faces in connection with the same incident.
She was arrested on Christmas Eve, according to court documents.
Dalan was released from jail without bail. Conditions of her release include not leaving Walla Walla County and residing at a location approved by the court.
Cantrell is being held on $7,500 bail.
