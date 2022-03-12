Not all news on the safety log is bad news. In the latest edition, officers recover a stolen vehicle hours after beginning their investigation.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 10: Officers went out to the 1400 block of Plaza Way early Thursday morning to investigate the theft of a vehicle at 1:26 p.m. They recovered the car a few hours later.
Also that morning, officers served a warrant in the 400 block of North Seventh Avenue at 10:10 a.m. and investigated a protection order violation in the 100 block of North Touchet Street at 11:04 a.m.
In the afternoon, officers served another warrant near the intersection of Third Avenue and Chestnut Street 2:27 p.m.
March 9: WWPD officers assisted the Oregon State Police with the follow-up investigation of a collision.
College Place Police Department
March 10: Officers investigated the theft of a vehicle in the 200 block of Southwest First Street at 12:22 p.m.
Later, they responded to a collision at the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway Avenue at 5:42 p.m. in which a vehicle struck a parked car. While no was injured in the incident, the involved cars did block for the road for a bit.
