It wasn’t even noon Monday before Walla Walla police officers had investigated the city’s third vehicle prowl of the new week.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 15: Officers arrested someone with multiple warrants in the 200 block of Isaacs Avenue at 4:08 a.m.
March 14: The WWPD started the new week arresting someone with a warrant near the intersection of Myra Road and Dell Avenue at 4:20 a.m.
Later, they investigated graffiti — said by the department to be gang related — in the 1100 block of North Ninth Avenue at 9:27 a.m.
Next, officers responded to two reports of vehicle prowls. First, they went to the 3000 block of Isaacs Avenue at 10:07. Then, they went to the 1400 block of Walla Walla Avenue at 10:39 a.m.
Officers took a brief break from investigating vehicle prowls to arrest someone with a warrant in the 2200 block of East Issacs Avenue at 11:04 a.m.
Then, they were right back to investigating another vehicle prowl in the 300 block of South Palouse Street at 11:27 a.m.
At 11:42 a.m., officers investigated a theft in the 1900 block of Walla Walla Avenue.
Later, officers were seen at Pioneer Park at 3:20 p.m., not taking a break but investigating a report of graffiti found in a restroom.
Finally, officers made another warrant arrest near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Rose Street at 6:29 p.m.
March 13: Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street at 1:17 a.m.
Police arrested someone for allegedly obstructing a law enforcement officer in the 500 block of Juniper Street at 8:05 a.m.
Later, a parking complaint led officers to have a vehicle towed in the 400 block of Sumach Street at 8:50 a.m.
March 12: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Locust Street at 8:59 a.m.
Police arrested a person with a warrant in the 900 block of South Ninth Avenue at 9:54 a.m.
Later, officers responded to a report of a stolen bicycle in the 100 block of South Park Street at 11 a.m.
At 2:38 p.m., police responded to a broken car window in the 1100 block of South Second Avenue at 2:38 p.m.
Officers arrested a person with a warrant in the 1200 block of West Moore Street at 2:53 p.m.
Later that night, officers investigated another report of a stolen bicycle at 8:27 p.m. and a report of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue at 11:09 p.m.
March 11: Officers investigated a report of a protection-order violation in the 1400 block of Bonsella Street at 10:25 a.m.
In the afternoon, officers investigated a theft in the 300 block of North Second Avenue at 3:46 p.m. and made a warrant arrest near the intersection of Palouse and Sumach streets at 4:40 p.m.
In the evening, officers investigated a vehicle prowl in the 300 block of East Rose Street at 5:27 p.m.
College Place Police Department
March 15: Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Northeast Ash Avenue at 5:54 a.m. According to the police report, a white male wearing a hoodie was seen fleeing in the vehicle.
March 14: Officers investigated a burglary in the 600 block of South College Street at 8:56 a.m. According to the police report, a garage was broken into and several items were stolen.
Later, discarded mail, apparently taken from several mailboxes, was found in an alley in the 400 block of Southeast Fourth Street at 11:24 a.m. Officers returned the mail to the post office.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 14: Officers investigated graffiti found in the 400 block of Hafford Street at 10:21 a.m.
Later, officers responded to theft of a generator in the 100 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue at 7:20 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 14: Deputies investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater at 8:27 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.