Two arrests Tuesday — one in Walla Walla and one in Milton-Freewater — highlight the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 8: Officers arrested a person accused of trespassing in the 300 block of North Second Avenue at 7:01 a.m. and had an abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of Juniper Street towed at 8:28 a.m. Later, officers investigated a theft on West Chestnut Street at 4:51 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 8: Officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 100 block of Powell Road at 8:51 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 9: Deputies investigated trespassing on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater at 2:36 a.m.
— From U-B reports
