Several arrests, a case of mail theft and a recording of an unknown person throwing a rock through a window are all on the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 30: Officers made two arrests early Wednesday morning. First, they stopped a bicyclist riding without proper lighting at Colville and Alder streets at 12:51 a.m. The man was arrested when police found he had a warrant.
Later, officers responded to suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue at 2:39 a.m. As a result of a search of the area, one arrest was made.
March 29: Officers arrested a person with a warrant in the 200 block of East Birch Street at 5:55 a.m.
At 6:06 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of North Ninth Avenue.
Officers went to a hit-and-run collision in the 800 block of Tietan Street at 12:51 p.m.
Next, officers took two reports of protection-order violations: first in the 2100 block of Granite Drive at 12:59 p.m. and then in the 600 block of Fern Avenue at 1:17 p.m.
Later, officers arrested a person with a warrant in the 200 block of East Alder Street at 3:44 p.m.
At 8:58 p.m., officers responded to a report of a broken window in the 300 block of North Seventh Avenue. They noticed that a nearby house had a video doorbell security system. Review of the video shows an unknown person breaking the window with a rock.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 29: Deputies were in Burbank at 10:33 a.m. to investigate the theft of a vehicle in the 100 block of Cherry Street.
Still in Burbank, deputies arrested a person accused of assault in the 300 block of Snake River Drive at 1:03 p.m.
Later, deputies took a report of mail theft in the 7000 block of Stateline Road in Touchet at 1:20 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 29: Officers investigated a burglary in the 100 block of North Main Street at 9:03 a.m.
