A Walla Walla woman’s charges stemming from several crimes, including drive-by shooting and robbing and intimidating a witness, have been dismissed.
Mollie R. Alexander, aka Mollie Janson, 30, of College Place, was charged with meth possession after she and her husband, Tigger Janson, 31, were found in a van thought to have been involved in a drive-by shooting in December on Evans Avenue.
She also was charged with second-degree robbery and other felonies in another case in December.
In the first case, Tigger Janson, a known gang member, was sentenced to 13 years in prison March 18 for amended charges of first-degree unlawful firearm possession, stolen firearm possession, and meth possession.
In the second case, she and Karlee A. Phillips, 21, of Walla Walla, allegedly harassed a woman on Dec. 22.
Phillips pleaded guilty earlier this month to amended charges of intimidating a witness, first-degree complicity to theft, second-degree attempted kidnapping and conspiracy to tampering with physical evidence.
Both cases were dismissed without prejudice March 25 because "the state is unable to prove elements" of the cases.
Since the cases were dismissed without prejudice, charges could be brought against her in the future.
According to the records, the three women were headed to a home where a man — against whom the alleged victim was to testify in trial — had been on house arrest.
The woman told police she gave Janson her phone to “avoid any problems,” records stated. And when the three arrived at the North Palouse Street home, the alleged victim explained to the other two that the man had new charges in which she wasn’t involved, but Janson and Phillips continued threatening, pushing and shoving her, records stated.
The woman ran to Safeway on Rose Street, with one following her in the van and the other on foot. There, employees called the police.
Janson and Phillips left before officers arrived, records stated. Both were arrested that night, and bond was set the next day at $75,000 each.
Janson pleaded not guilty in January to second-degree robbery, intimidating a witness, second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.