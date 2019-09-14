A woman accused of setting fire to her apartment in December 2016 received her first report from the Department of Corrections this week.
Cheryl D. Freiberg, 55, was ordered to conditional release on Feb. 25 for the alleged crime after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. The order included an indeterminate period of community supervision and a report by the DOC to the court at least every six months.
Freiberg’s first report on Monday indicated she was compliant with DOC officers, needed no mental health services or chemical-dependency treatment and wasn’t required to work because she was disabled. It also stated she had “ample time to pursue other activities,” including volunteering and taking classes, and she exhibited “no sign of danger to the community.”
Freiberg was charged with first-degree arson and told friends two weeks before the fire that her house would burn down, according to the investigation documents. After the fire, she made statements to several people indicating that “God told her to start the fire,” according to a police statement.
She reportedly told friends while she was in the hospital with injuries from the fire that she ignited paper and dropped it on the floor and couch before leaving the room.
The building Freiberg lived in was a house converted into four apartments with five people living in them, according to court documents. Four of the five people were home at the time of the fire. Three financial reports totaled losses of up to $15,750.
Freiberg underwent mental health treatment for 10 days at a Yakima facility after the fire.