Milton-Freewater homicide victim also allegedly stabbed last year

MILTON-FREEWATER — Authorities have identified the man killed here Saturday night as 61-year-old George Anthony Martin, a man allegedly stabbed last spring.
Milton-Freewater police responded to a welfare check call at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Street and found Martin dead from a gunshot wound, according to Umatilla County District Attorney Daniel Primus.
“We’re treating it as a homicide,” he told the U-B on Monday.
He said he was unsure how long the man was at the home before police responded. Primus didn’t initially release the victim’s name pending the family’s notification.
The Umatilla/Morrow Major Crime Team was activated, Primus wrote in a release, and members are investigating.
“There is little information available concerning motive or the identity of person(s) responsible for the shooting,” he wrote.
This wasn’t the first time Martin reportedly dealt with violence.
U-B archives show Martin was allegedly stabbed by local man Krystian T. Allen in May 2019 on Raspberry Loop.
Allen was charged with second-degree assault, according to online court records. Allen then received two felony first-degree failure to appear charges for not showing up in court for the initial charge, according to these records. His trial date for the initial charge appeared to be Jan. 15.
Martin, too, has a criminal history. U-B archives show he was arrested at least three times last year on various charges, including by College Place police for being a fugitive.
Martin’s history includes first-degree failure to appear in 2016, to which his sentence included 90 days suspended jail time. He also was charged with stolen vehicle possession, which was later dismissed, according to online records.
Officials asked about these earlier cases either didn’t respond or declined to respond because of the active homicide investigation by press time.
“These cases are out of bounds for the time being for investigative reasons,” Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer wrote in an email.
Those with information regarding the homicide case can call the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511. Milton-Freewater Police Detective Morgan Dunlap is the case officer.
Oregon State Police, sheriff’s deputies in Umatilla and Morrow counties, Pendleton and Hermiston police, Oregon State Police Crime Lab workers and Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office employees are helping with the case.