A Walla Walla man connected to a local murder case was sentenced Thursday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court for multiple other crimes, including intimidating a witness.
Quentin Hunter, 25, was one of several people investigators connected with the death of Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson, of College Place, whose body was found in the Walla Walla River near Wallula Junction in January.
Hunter was originally charged with second-degree murder in that case, but he recently pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree rendering criminal assistance in connection with the death.
At that same hearing, he also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of meth and fentanyl possession, intimidating a witness and two counts of second-degree unlawful firearm possession, according to court documents.
The latter charges stem from an incident where Hunter fired a gun in the air while threatening a woman who told police she knew something about Hunter’s gun being used in a murder.
Thursday morning, prosecutors from the Walla Walla County Prosecutor’s Office recommended 102 months of prison time for three of his counts plus 60 months for two others, amounting to 13½ years in prison.
Hunter’s attorney, Patricia Fulton, said the recommendations from the prosecutor’s office came after “extensive negotiations.”
Judge M. Scott Wolfram heeded the recommendations, including that the sentence needed to run back-to-back with the sentence from Hunter’s case related to Wilkinson’s death. Hunter has not yet received sentencing for that case.
Hunter must also pay $700 in fees and will have 115 days already served in jail removed from his sentence.