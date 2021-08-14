A Pendleton man accused of gathering a group of people and attacking a man in Walla Walla he suspected of stealing his vehicle was denied a request for a lower bail amount in Walla Walla County Superior Court recently as prosecutors alluded to more charges coming for his “posse.”
Charles Thompkins Jr., 63, requested a $30,000 bail — or $3,000 cash — Wednesday, Aug. 11, but Judge Brandon L. Johnson denied the request and stayed the bail at $150,000 at the suggestion of prosecutors.
However, Johnson did allow for a 10% cash equivalent and had Thompkins sign a form establishing conditions of his release in case he posted the $15,000.
Thompkins was still listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster Saturday.
Thompkins is accused of gathering a group of friends and family to rally against a man he said stole a vehicle from him, according to court documents.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies began their investigation in early July and arrested Thompkins Aug. 8. He’s expected to be the first of many arrested in this case, prosecutors said.
“This particular case reads like an Old Western,” Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen said, claiming Thompkins “gathered up a posse” with weapons and drove into Walla Walla with malicious intentions.
Christensen said she was aware of about nine more probable cause statements from law enforcement being submitted to her office in reference to the case recently.
Christensen said the bail should remain high because she had “major concerns” that Thompkins could influence his family and intimidate witnesses if he were released.
A couple dozen people came to court for Thompkins’ hearing. His attorney, Nicholas Holce, said they were mostly family members who were desperate to have Thompkins released so he could continue running the family business.
The judge said that while he acknowledged Thompkins is innocent until proven guilty, all he had to base his decision off was the submitted statement by deputies, which he said raised disturbing allegations.
“When someone steals your car, you call the police,” Johnson said. “You don’t get your own help.”
Christensen said at least one of the three alleged victims would have long-lasting damage to his face.
According to court documents, Thompkins and 10 people, including his sons, drove from Pendleton to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue and confronted the man he believed stole from him.
The group then allegedly beat the man and two other men after intimidating them with loaded guns, according to the documents. One of the alleged victims had to have surgery for multiple breaks and fractures on his face and skull, documents noted.
Thompkins is charged with first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, criminal mischief and harassment.