A Washington State Penitentiary inmate pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to beating another inmate unconscious earlier this year.
Joseph M. White, 25, was charged with third-degree assault for the alleged attack on March 1. According to court documents, prison staff told police that White threw the first punch at another inmate in the breezeway of Gulf Unit, and the victim was "defenseless throughout the assault," records stated.
White is accused of repeatedly punching the man in the head and neck until he became unconscious, records stated.
The injured man was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for his wounds, which reportedly included a broken jaw, blood on his eyeball, and multiple bruises and abrasions. Penitentiary officers used "physical force" to stop the attack, as White ignored their commands to halt, records stated.
His trial was scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020.