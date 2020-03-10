A Washington State Penitentiary inmate made a plea agreement and was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for attempted prison riot.
Joseph M. White, 25, initially was charged with third-degree assault for beating another inmate unconscious in March 2019, however he made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded to the lesser charge.
His attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, said a few factors for the deal included that the victim didn’t want to be interviewed, and witnesses didn’t see what had occurred just before the incident.
She also commented on White’s demeanor.
“He’s respectful of the guards and the people around him,” she said.
According to court documents, prison staff told police that White threw the first punch at another inmate in the breezeway of Gulf Unit, and the victim was “defenseless throughout the assault,” records stated.
White was accused of repeatedly punching the man in the head and neck until he became unconscious, records stated.
The injured man was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for his wounds, which reportedly included a broken jaw, blood on his eyeball and multiple bruises and abrasions.
Penitentiary officers used “physical force” to stop the attack, as White ignored their commands to halt, records stated.
On Monday, White was sentenced to the recommended credit for time served. He has an offender score of eight, but the standard sentencing range for the crime was between zero and 12 months. His sentence also included $500 in fines and fees and no contact with the victim for five years.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle noted the felony plea will add another point to his offender score and will be taken into consideration in the future. He currently has three other cases, including the one for which he’s serving time.
His sentence from 2014 in Clark County included 70 months, 300 days, according to the online court system website. The charges were not available.