A Washington State Penitentiary inmate has been accused of beating another inmate unconscious earlier this year.
Joseph M. White, 25, was charged with third-degree assault on Monday for the alleged attack on March 1. According to court documents, facility staff told police White threw the first closed-fist punch at another inmate in the breezeway of Gulf Unit, and the victim was “defenseless throughout the assault,” records stated.
Statements said White repeatedly punched the man in the head and neck and he became unconscious, records stated. He was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for his injuries, which reportedly included a broken jaw, blood on his eyeball, and multiple bruises and abrasions. Penitentiary officers used “physical force” to stop the attack, as White ignored their commands to halt, records stated.
White’s first appearance was scheduled for Oct. 7.