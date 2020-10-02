A Washington State Penitentiary inmate accused of assaulting another prisoner in 2019 changed his plea to guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 25 months in prison.
Clinton Berry, 32, pleaded guilty to charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram sentenced Berry to just over two years for the assault charge and 364 days for the malicious mischief charge. The sentencing is to be served concurrently, or simultaneously.
Berry was facing a maximum of seven years in prison.
He was accused of punching a fellow inmate in the face — fracturing his nose and causing him to lose consciousness — on March 31, 2019, at the prison.
According to court documents, the victim was instructed by Berry and others to assault another inmate accused of being a snitch. But the man did not do it to the satisfaction of Berry and the other prisoner. He was told to, “Clean up his mess.”
Court documents say Berry attacked him when he declined to do so.
Berry had initially pleaded not guilty in February. He was originally scheduled to stand trial in May, but his trial got delayed multiple times.
Berry is serving time for convictions in 2018 including two counts of identity theft, one count of forgery and four counts of possession of stolen property.