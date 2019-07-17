A Washington State Penitentiary inmate was sentenced Monday to 22 months in prison for assaulting another inmate in November 2017.
Juan C. Garcia-Mendez, 26, was charged with third-degree assault after beating Joseph D. Stone, another inmate. Garcia-Mendez’s co-defendant, Elishia M. Gonzalez-Wilson, 23, was sentenced to 22 months
in April for the same charge.
According to court records, security-camera footage showed the alleged assault in the facility’s West Complex gym.
Wilson is at Clallam Bay Corrections Center on another felony charge, and his sentence runs consecutively with that charge.
Garcia-Mendez is still at the penitentiary, also on another felony charge. His sentence will run consecutively with a King County Superior Court case. He also must pay $500 in fines and fees and serve one year of probation.