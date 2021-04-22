A woman from Prescott pleaded guilty to stealing whiskey and someone’s identity in early 2019.
Tiffany R. Struthers, 36, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Wednesday, April 21, to enter her plea.
Her plea agreement with prosecutors lowered the severity of her crimes from two incidents in January and February 2019.
Struthers admitted to first-degree trespassing and third-degree theft for breaking into a Prescott residence and stealing whiskey, both gross misdemeanors. She also admitted to second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft in a separate incident where she illegally acquired access to another person’s finances, both Class C felonies.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson read the maximum sentences for Struthers. She could face up to 12 years of total jail time, plus possible fees and fines.
However, prosecutors said there would likely be no jail time recommended for Struthers and she’d be released on her own recognizance pending her sentencing at a later date.