A Prescott man arrested earlier this year for attacking a woman working at a convenience store pleaded guilty Thursday, Aug. 26, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.

Mohamed A. Ahmed, 41, admitted to second-degree assault with sexual motivation, downgraded from first-degree assault with sexual motivation, in a plea deal with prosecutors. A charge of second-degree theft was dismissed.

Even though the charge Ahmed pleaded guilty to is usually a Class B felony, the addition of sexual motivation upgrades it to a Class A felony, prosecutors clarified in court.

Ahmed was accused of attacking a woman working June 5 at JoJo's Market near the Vista Hermosa neighborhood in northern Walla Walla County.

According to court documents, Ahmed grabbed the woman from behind and attacked her with a knife and cut the woman's hands while she fought back.

Ahmed admitted to the sexually motivated attack and his attorney, Robin Olson, said in court that Ahmed is facing a prosecutor-recommended 27-month sentence in prison plus restitution to the victim.

Ahmed is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13.

