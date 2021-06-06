Walla Walla County Jail and Public Safety buildings
The Walla Walla County Jail, left, sits directly across the street from the Walla Walla Criminal Justice and Public Safety building — home to the offices of the county sheriff and prosecuting attorney — on March 27, 2021.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

An alleged sexual assault on Saturday, June 5, has put a Prescott man in jail.

Ahmed A. Mohamed, 41, was booked into Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault with sexual motivation and second-degree theft.

At about 8 a.m. Saturday, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a convenience store in the Prescott area for an assault that had just happened, said Chief Deputy Richard Schram in a release.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the store armed with a knife and improvised restraints.

After attempting to lure his female victim to the back of the store, he then threatened and assaulted the store clerk with the knife.

The two struggled and ended up on the floor, where Mohamed got on top of the woman, trying to force her into the restroom, the release states.

Although she was wounded in multiple places from the knife attack, “the tenacious victim was able to fight off her attacker, who then fled the store,” Schram said in the report.

"She's a fighter."

Deputies located Mohamed in his apartment and arrested him at 8:48 a.m. A search of his home was done to collect evidence, Schram said.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more details at this time.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

