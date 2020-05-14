A Prescott man was arrested Monday afternoon on Highway 97, near Shaniko, Ore., after police found about 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a stolen semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle he was driving.
An Oregon State Police trooper at 1:17 p.m. pulled over Luis Angel Ortega Alcala, 28, and passenger, Pasco resident Eliseo Elizondo Vasquez, 53, near the Wasco County town for a speeding violation, according to an OSP release.
The trooper allegedly saw “signs of criminal activity” and discovered the illegal items during a search of the Ford Explorer.
Alcala was arrested for investigation of methamphetamine possession, delivery of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree theft.
Vasquez was arrested for investigation of the same crimes, with the addition of being a fugitive from another state.
Both were housed in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles.