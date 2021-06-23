A Prescott man accused of attacking a convenience store clerk in northern Walla Walla County pleaded not guilty to his crimes in Walla Walla County Superior Court Monday, June 21.
Mohamed A. Ahmed, 41, was arraigned Monday afternoon and his jury trial was set for July 27, according to the Washington Courts online database.
According to the Walla Walla County Jail roster, Ahmed remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond as of Tuesday morning. He was named in a sexual assault protection order, should he post bond.
Ahmed is accused of attacking the woman clerk at JoJo's Market near Vista Hermosa on June 5. According to court documents, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies saw security video footage from incident where Ahmed allegedly attacked the woman from behind and wounded her hands with a knife.
He's also accused of stealing a cellphone from a laundromat and is facing charges of sexually motivated first-degree assault and second-degree theft.