MILTON-FREEWATER — Authorities have issued an alert for residents and a warrant for an arrest after a woman posing as a housecleaner stole items Wednesday evening from an elderly man in Milton-Freewater.
Amanda Marie Warren, aka Hernandez, 38, of Pendleton, is wanted in connection with the theft, according to an Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office release. She is a felon and has stolen firearm(s), the release said. Those who see her are asked not to approach her, but call dispatch at 541-966-3651 or call 911.
At about 6 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the man’s home on Birch Creek Road, northeast of Milton-Freewater. The man told them a woman asked to clean his home, which he allowed, the release stated. After she left, he noticed items missing, including his revolver, semi-automatic pistol and wallet.
Warren is described as white, 5-feet 4-inches tall, 160 pounds, with dark hair and blue eyes. She’s thought to be associated with an older, white sedan, of unknown make or model.
Those with any information about the case can call Detective Kacey Ward at 541-966-3638.