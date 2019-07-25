MILTON-FREEWATER — Authorities have issued an alert for residents and a warrant for an arrest after a woman posing as a housecleaner stole items Wednesday evening from an elderly man in Milton-Freewater.
Amanda Marie Warren, aka Hernandez, 38, of Pendleton, is wanted in connection with the theft, according to a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office release. She is a convicted felon and has stolen firearm(s), the release said. Those who see her are asked not to approach her, but call dispatch at 541-966-3651 or call 911.
At about 6 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the man’s home on Birch Creek Road, northeast of Milton-Freewater. The man told them a woman asked to clean his home, which he allowed, the release stated. After she left, he noticed items missing, including his revolver, semi-automatic pistol and wallet.
Warren is described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, with dark hair and blue eyes. She’s thought to be associated with an older, white sedan of unknown make/model.
Those with any information about the case can call Detective Kacey Ward at 541-966-3638.