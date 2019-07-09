Police have identified the suspect and victim in Monday’s homicide.
Colby J. Hedman, 23, who has no address, and Kyle J. Martz, 35, of Walla Walla, are the suspect and victim, respectively, and apparently didn’t know each other.
Oregon State Police notified Walla Walla police of Hedman’s arrest Monday night for investigation of stealing at least one vehicle — including the victim’s — and attempting to elude law enforcement, in Baker City, and WWPD determined he was also the homicide suspect, according to a release.
The Walla Walla County Coroner will determine Martz's cause of death.
Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team and WWPD detectives still are at the crime scene, the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue.
The Walla Walla County Prosecutor’s Office also is involved in the investigation.
Apparently, a woman returned home at about 6 p.m. Monday to blood splattered and disarray in her home and her roommate missing, according to a news release from police and social media posts.
Walla Walla police arrived and found the body and later located the victim’s vehicle in Oregon, the release said.