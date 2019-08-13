A man was taken into custody this afternoon after police surrounded the 600 block of Wellington Avenue on reports of someone damaging a car with a hammer.
Just before their arrival at about 1 p.m., the man, not yet identified, was seen entering an apartment there, according to Sgt. Eric Knudson. Police knew he had firearms inside the apartment, he said, and due to observed erratic behavior seen, “an abundance of caution” was used. Police surrounded the area of the apartment for about an hour and had a medic on standby, reports indicated.
The man eventually surrendered and was arrested for investigation of third-degree malicious mischief, he said. The man allegedly struck his estranged wife’s vehicle with a large ice scraper, causing less than $750 worth of damage to a mirror, he said.