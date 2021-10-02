Walla Walla police officials confirmed reports posted on social media of a gun being fired near Borleske Stadium at the tail end of a Walla Walla High School football game Friday night, Oct. 1.
According to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Kevin Huxoll, officers were alerted to a report of shots being fired around 9:30 p.m. Friday. They responded to the 600 block of East Cherry Street, about a block from the stadium's parking lot.
Wa-Hi was playing against Hermiston High School on Friday night at Borleske.
Huxoll said he knew somebody had chased after the suspect, a man, who fled the area, but police were not able to locate him.
Police scanned the area for any damage to property but couldn't find anything. They did find a group of .40 caliber shell casings on the ground, Huxoll said.
Officers determined the suspect likely fired the gun into the air a few times because of the way the shell casings were grouped together, he said.
The investigation has been assigned to the Street Crimes Unit. No suspects have been identified, and the general public does not appear to be under threat, Huxoll said.
