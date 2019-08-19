Police are reminding people not to leave valuables in their vehicles after an unusually high number of vehicle prowls were reported overnight.
Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said officers responded to seven calls between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. today, as compared to the usual two or three in one night. He also said four of last night’s vehicle prowls involved the vehicle’s window being broken, and all of them occurred on the west side of Walla Walla, including the 500 and 1100 blocks of West Rose Street, 100 block of Avery Street, and the 400 and 800 blocks of West Main Street.
Knudson asked those with surveillance video of the affected areas to review it for possible suspects and to contact police at 527-4434. He also said people can report suspicious behavior to dispatch by calling 527-1960.
“Based on the proximity of prowls, this most likely is the same person(s),” he wrote in an email.