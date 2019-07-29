Police are looking for people who recorded an assault against officers Sunday night at the Apex Food & Deli on Alder Street.
Officers responded at 9:43 p.m. to a disturbance at the store, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
Emanuel N. Diaz, 25, and Romero A. Diaz, 25, allegedly assaulted one officer and a Taser was used on one of them, as he was resisting arrest, according to the report. Officers saw people recording the arrests with their phones and are asking people with photos or videos to contact police at 527-1960 and reference case number 2019-18284.
Two officers sustained minor injuries, and the suspects were evaluated by paramedics for minor injuries at the Walla Walla County Jail.
Both suspects were arrested for investigation of third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest, according to police.