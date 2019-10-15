Police are looking for information regarding vandalism on the Whitman College campus in the past several weeks.
Vandals struck the Marcus Whitman statue at Boyer Avenue and Main Street on Sept. 26 with red paint graffiti, and again overnight between Sunday and Monday, with “genocide” misspelled in red and an object painted in black, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said.
He also said six other areas of the campus were hit with graffiti recently and believes those responsible could be the same people. However, he noted the first vandalism on the statue did not misspell “genocide.”
Police will review surveillance footage from Whitman College this week to try to identify the suspect(s), he said.
But, those with information on the suspect(s) can call Walla Walla dispatch at 509-527-1960.