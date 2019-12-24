You are the owner of this article.
Police seek information on possible arson to home

Suspicious circumstances have led officials to say that a house fire on Edith Avenue last week likely was caused by arson.

“The residence was unoccupied and under construction with no power,” Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in an email.

Police and fire investigators were now working on the case as arson, he said.

Emergency personnel were called at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the home at 531 Edith Ave. Walla Walla and Walla Walla County District 4 firefighters found flames coming from a window of the one-story home owned by Daniel and Teresa Ojcius, and had the blaze under control by 3:27 a.m.

Crews thought the fire also was in the attic, according to a release. Estimated damage was $100,000.

Knudson said those with information can call 509-524-4434 or dispatch at 509-527-1960.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

