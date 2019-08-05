Walla Walla police were led on a high-speed chase early this morning after they attempted to stop an SUV near Alder and Madison
streets.
Police said they suspected the driver, whose name was not released, was driving under the influence at 2:44 a.m., according to a release. The white 1992 Mazda Navajo sped away when police tried stopping it on Middle Waitsburg Road, where the chase was ended due to safety concerns for the public.
They later found the abandoned SUV in the 800 block of North Main Street. Police said they “expect to name a person of interest in this case,” the release stated.
Those with information can call Officer Kevin Toon at 524-4389 or the WWPD at 527-4434.