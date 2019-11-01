COLLEGE PLACE — Police are asking for information on a possible gang-related drive-by shooting here Thursday evening.
College Place officers responded at 6:56 p.m. to the 200 block of Southeast 12th Street, where witnesses told them a white pickup truck left the scene after three rounds were shot toward a home, according to a police department release.
No injuries occurred, but people were trick-or-treating, and the bullets struck a home, the release stated.
Detectives found shell casings and other evidence and believe the shooting was gang-related.
“The reckless nature of this incident is disturbing,” Chief Troy Tomaras said in the release.
Those with information can call the College Place Police Department at 509-525-7773.