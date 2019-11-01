COLLEGE PLACE — Police are asking for information on a possible gang-related drive-by shooting here Thursday evening.

College Place officers responded at 6:56 p.m. to the 200 block of Southeast 12th Street, where witnesses told them a white pickup truck left the scene after three rounds were shot toward a home, according to a police department release.

No injuries occurred, but people were trick-or-treating, and the bullets struck a home, the release stated.

Detectives found shell casings and other evidence and believe the shooting was gang-related.

“The reckless nature of this incident is disturbing,” Chief Troy Tomaras said in the release.

Those with information can call the College Place Police Department at 509-525-7773.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.