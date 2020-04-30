Fire suspect

Walla Walla police have asked people to contact dispatchers at 509-527-1960 and to speak to an officer on case 2020-06070 if they knew who this person is.

Police are looking for "a person of interest" in an arson investigation earlier this month on West Alder Street.

The Walla Walla Police Department has released a photo of the person. Authorities are asking for information from the public. Those who recognize the person and have information can contact dispatchers at 509-527-1960 and ask to speak to an officer on case 2020-06070.

The April 7 fire burned a house at 920 W. Alder St. Flames were visible from the top of the abandoned home when the Walla Walla Fire Department and police responded at 5:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused about $30,000 in damage, according to Walla Walla Fire Capt. John Knowles.

