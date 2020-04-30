Police are looking for "a person of interest" in an arson investigation earlier this month on West Alder Street.
The Walla Walla Police Department has released a photo of the person. Authorities are asking for information from the public. Those who recognize the person and have information can contact dispatchers at 509-527-1960 and ask to speak to an officer on case 2020-06070.
The April 7 fire burned a house at 920 W. Alder St. Flames were visible from the top of the abandoned home when the Walla Walla Fire Department and police responded at 5:20 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but the fire caused about $30,000 in damage, according to Walla Walla Fire Capt. John Knowles.