Walla Walla police are asking people for information about a Milton-Freewater woman accused of fraud and theft in multiple states totaling thousands of dollars.
Marky L. Hill, 24, was charged locally with two counts of defrauding an innkeeper, second-degree organized retail theft and third-degree theft.
Hill is accused of using or trying to use her Bancorp Chime prepaid debit Visa card in 2019 at Walla Walla businesses including three times at Comfort Inn and Suites, Walla Walla Garden Motel, multiple times at Taqueria Mi Pueblito, and Vape ‘N Goods, records stated.
Police also discovered Hill allegedly used the card at SD Car Audio in Pasco as well as at Pioneer Auto Sales in Engelwood, Colo., for two vehicles, records stated. She has a non-extraditable warrant from Colorado, records stated, and police believed the two vehicles are in Walla Walla.
She allegedly bought items totaling or tried spending $43,219.02 in Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington and Oregon, records stated. In these cases, she reportedly entered a code to override the card being declined at stores. This tactic later stopped working.
Hill was summoned to her first appearance Dec. 30, 2019, but failed to arrive, and a bench warrant was issued.
Those with information can call Walla Walla Police Officer A.C. Castillo at 509-542-4394.