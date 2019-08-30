Police are looking for a Walla Walla man who escaped arrest early this morning by hopping onto a truck and likely into the Mill Creek Channel.
Officers tried arresting Tigger W. Janson, 31, at about 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street because he had a warrant for escaping community custody stemming from a controlled substance charge, according to Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson. However, Janson jumped onto the running board of a nearby truck, which sped away with him hanging on to its side.
Christopher E. Osborne, 52, the truck’s driver, was found at a home in the 900 block of Hobson Street and arrested for investigation of rendering criminal assistance and providing false statements to a public servant, Knudson said. A woman at the home also was arrested, as she had a warrant that was unrelated to the attempted arrest. Police believe Janson fled the home and jumped into the Mill Creek Channel, Knudson said.
Anyone with information on Janson can call dispatch at 527-1960.