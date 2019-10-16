Police are looking for information on a burglary Tuesday morning at Shari’s Cafe and Pies.
Sometime before 5:34 a.m., a window at the restaurant on Chestnut Street was shattered and a door damaged, according to Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson. No one was found inside the building, he said, but cash was stolen. Police didn’t release the amount taken due to the ongoing investigation, he said, and there was no mention of missing pie in reports.
The case is being investigated, and suspects face charges of malicious mischief, theft and burglary, he said.
Those with information can call Walla Walla dispatch at 509-527-1960 and refer to case 2019-25095.