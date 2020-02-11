Police are looking for two women in connection with attacking a woman in January on Chase Avenue who weren’t caught during a warrant search at the home.
Sierra R. Uribe-Clay, 25, and Demi R. Kveton, 24, both of Walla Walla, were charged Thursday with first-degree kidnapping and intimidating a witness.
Kveton also was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, while Uribe-Clay was charged with complicity in those crimes.
A witness told police on Jan. 25 she was walking on Chase Avenue, near Chestnut Street, when she was confronted by Uribe-Clay, who told her “someone wanted to talk to her,” records stated.
Uribe-Clay allegedly pulled her into Billy J. Sargent’s home at 505 Chase Ave. and locked the door.
Sargent was arrested after police and SWAT members served a search warrant at his home to find evidence. He was charged with first-degree complicity to kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, complicity to intimidating a witness, first-degree unlawful firearm possession and meth possession.
He pleaded not guilty Monday.
During the January incident, Kveton attacked the witness for being a “snitch,” records stated, pulling her down by her hair and repeatedly kicking her. The witness is involved in a separate case, records stated.
Sargent allegedly was watching the attack while armed with a pistol even though, as a felon, he’s not allowed to have firearms.
Kveton then stole the witness’s cell phone and wallet and pointed a 9mm pistol at her and threatened to kill her as she ran, records stated. The victim had injuries to her face, including a black eye, cracked rib and blurred vision.
Sargent is in Walla Walla County Jail with a $375,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for late March. He has a lengthy criminal history, including being sentenced to nearly 15 months in prison in 2009 for first-degree theft, vehicle theft and second-degree arson.
Uribe-Clay and Kveton were not at Sargent’s home when police served the search warrant in late January. Their homes are on Chestnut Street and Second Avenue, respectively, but police are asking for the public’s help finding them.
Documents state Uribe-Clay is Hispanic, about 5-foot-5-inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Kveton is white, about 5-foot-3-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call Walla Walla dispatchers at 509-527-1960.