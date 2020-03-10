Walla Walla police are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in license plate theft and eluding officers.
At 10:14 a.m. Sunday, officers tried stopping a 1980s white-over-black Honda Civic hatchback with expired license tabs and possibly stolen plate, Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in an email.
The vehicle didn't stop, and the pursuit ended near Palouse and Alder streets due to the suspect's reckless driving. Two men were in the car, Knudson wrote.
Officers will review surveillance video to try to identify the occupants.
Those with information can call dispatchers at 509-527-1960.