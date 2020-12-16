What started as a traffic stop in Dayton for speeding turned into a police pursuit across county lines and ended in a one-car collision in Walla Walla.
Michael A. Cavagna, 38, of Vancouver was pulled over by the Washington State Patrol for speeding at 70 mph in a 40 mph zone a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday, WSP said.
Spokesman Trooper Chris Thorson said that the trooper saw what appeared to be a gun on the dashboard of Cavagna’s 2005 Toyota Scion as he approached the car. Thorson said the trooper asked if it was a gun and Cavagna said it was a pellet gun.
Cavagna sped off when the trooper got to the car. The pursuit continued to Walla Walla, where Cavagna crashed into a concrete barrier at Isaacs and Wilbur avenues.
Cavagna and passenger Kristen K. Porter, 36, Vancouver, were both taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in with non-life threatening injuries.
Cavagna was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and was booked into Walla Walla County Jail. Thorson said Wednesday the WSP is continuing its investigation and further charges are pending.