Police are investigating a homicide after a body was recovered Monday on the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue.
Apparently, a woman returned home at about 6 p.m. Monday to blood splattered and disarray in her home and her roommate missing, according to a news release from police and social media posts.
Walla Walla police arrived and found the body and later located the victim’s vehicle in Oregon, the release said. City police are working with the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team to collect evidence and identify the victim.
A “person of interest” has been detained and the victim’s body later will be positively identified by the Walla Walla County Coroner, the release said.
The area was blocked with yellow crime scene tape Monday and the Walla Walla Fire Department set up lights at about 9 p.m. in the area.
No further information was available as of press time today.