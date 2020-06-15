Police: Possible stolen car, false reports linked to same Sunday afternoon arrest

One man is in jail for alleged possession of a stolen car, one 911 call has been deemed false and one supposed hostage situation wasn't — all in the space of an afternoon in Walla Walla, police officials said today.
Things began Sunday at around 2 p.m. when Walla Walla Police Department officers located a stolen Honda Accord parked in an alley in the 800 block of North Seventh Avenue.
The car had been spotted being driven in the area just a minute before, said police department spokesman Eric Knudson.
Alberto Luna, age 36, was seen standing near the open driver’s side door. When Luna saw police officers, he ran to a nearby home, as did several other people who were in the Accord, Knudson said.
As officers were searching for the suspects, people from a residence in the same block came out of the home and told police they were being held against their will by a person armed with a gun.
Officers surrounded that residence and summoned the Walla Walla Police Department Crisis Negotiation and the Walla Walla Regional SWAT teams, Knudson said.
In the meantime, Luna was found one block away, arrested and taken to Walla Walla County Jail, where he was booked at 4 p.m., according to the jail log.
While negotiators were still surrounding the residence on North Seventh Avenue, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call for a shooting in the 800 block of the same street.
The caller said a man had walked into his home and shot his mother. Since the call had originated near the area where police were already stationed, officials determined the report was false and meant to be a diversionary tactic called “swatting.”
The act of swatting is making a prank call to emergency services to draw a large number of police officers to a particular address.
A search warrant was obtained for the North Seventh Avenue address, and SWAT team members found no one inside, Knudson said, adding the initial hostage reporters later changed their statements.
Knudson confirmed the occurrences are linked and noted an investigation into the series of events is ongoing.