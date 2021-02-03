This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a clarification.
A Pendleton man who is facing charges in Walla Walla County has allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
Richard A. Smith, also known to go by the name Anthony Ables, is facing local charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.
Smith was being held in Oregon where he is facing a charge for a sex crime, but he had posted bail and was to be transported to Walla Walla County on the charges he faces here.
Walla Walla County court officials, however, approved a 24-hour release for Smith, as long as he wore an ankle monitor, to visit a dying relative. He was supposed to turn himself in to the Walla Walla County Jail after the 24 hours.
Police say Smith is known to hang out in the Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, Weston-Athena and Pendleton areas.
Anyone with any information is asked to 911 immediately.