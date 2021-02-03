Richard Smith

Richard A. Smith, also known as name Anthony Ables.

 Photo courtesy of the Walla Walla Police Department.

This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a clarification.

A Pendleton man who is facing charges in Walla Walla County has allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.

Richard A. Smith, also known to go by the name Anthony Ables, is facing local charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Smith was being held in Oregon where he is facing a charge for a sex crime, but he had posted bail and was to be transported to Walla Walla County on the charges he faces here.

Walla Walla County court officials, however, approved a 24-hour release for Smith, as long as he wore an ankle monitor, to visit a dying relative. He was supposed to turn himself in to the Walla Walla County Jail after the 24 hours.

Police say Smith is known to hang out in the Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, Weston-Athena and Pendleton areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to 911 immediately.

Clarification

This story has been modified to clarify that Smith had posted bail in Oregon and was to turn himself into the Walla Walla County Jail.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy Burnham covers education and Columbia County for the Union-Bulletin. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he studied journalism, and is an Eastern Eagle fanatic.