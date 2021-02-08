Richard A. Smith, also known as Anthony Ables, was captured and has been booked into the Umatilla County Jail after he was arrested for cutting off his ankle monitor during a 24-hour visit to a dying family member last Wednesday.
He is facing charges for being a fugitive, probation violation, contempt of court, failure to appear for a misdemeanor and felony, unauthorized use of a vehicle, providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle.
His bail is set at $225,000.
Smith was being held in Oregon where he is facing a charge for a sex crime, but he had posted bail and was to be transported to Walla Walla County on the charges he faces here.
Walla Walla County court officials, however, approved a 24-hour release for Smith, as long as he wore an ankle monitor, to visit a dying relative. He was supposed to turn himself in to the Walla Walla County Jail after the 24 hours.
Instead, he cut off his ankle monitor and went on the run, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.