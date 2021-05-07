A man wanted for missing his arraignment court date reportedly surrendered himself at Walla Walla’s Travelodge motel Wednesday, May 5, following a 40-minute back-and-forth, police said.
Frank P. Tamayo, 35, of College Place was wanted on a Walla Walla County Superior Court warrant for missing his arraignment hearing.
Tamayo was arrested previously in February on five felony charges by College Place police related to an incident where he allegedly threatened a woman while holding a gun and then hid two guns in salt and dog food containers when police searched the home. Tamayo is a previously convicted felon and isn’t allowed to own guns.
Tamayo did appear Thursday morning in Superior Court and his attorney, Nicholas Holce, said Tamayo had been sick when two arraignment hearings were scheduled in March.
Because he missed the dates, the warrant was sent out to area law enforcement.
According to Walla Walla police, they learned Tamayo was at Travelodge and had to negotiate with him for about 40 minutes before he came out and surrendered himself.
Tamayo also told the court that there had been some confusion about the address he was staying at in College Place in the 00 block of Southeast Birch Street and confirmed he would be remaining there if released.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson then asked Tamayo if he wanted to do his arraignment since he was present and Tamayo obliged, pleading not guilty to all five charges.
Tamayo was then released again on his own recognizance.
Johnson set Tamayo’s pretrial date for July 7 and a jury trial for July 27.