MFFD engine
Courtesy photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal motorhome fire here last week.

Joshua Anderson, 35, of Milton-Freewater died in the early morning fire April 23, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.

No "criminality" was suspected in the motorhome blaze in the backyard at 204 SE 12th Ave., he wrote in a release. An autopsy was performed, he added, which was standard in these kinds of incidents.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined.

Milton-Freewater City and Rural fire departments and police responded at 6:45 a.m. to the fully-engulfed RV. Anderson was found after the blaze was extinguished.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.