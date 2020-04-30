MILTON-FREEWATER — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal motorhome fire here last week.
Joshua Anderson, 35, of Milton-Freewater died in the early morning fire April 23, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
No "criminality" was suspected in the motorhome blaze in the backyard at 204 SE 12th Ave., he wrote in a release. An autopsy was performed, he added, which was standard in these kinds of incidents.
The cause of the fire remained undetermined.
Milton-Freewater City and Rural fire departments and police responded at 6:45 a.m. to the fully-engulfed RV. Anderson was found after the blaze was extinguished.