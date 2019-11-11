Police identify man in stacked vehicle crash on Fern Avenue

Police have identified and will press charges against a man who launched a stolen Jeep onto another car Friday night that damaged a garage on Fern Avenue.
Christopher G. Pooler, 40, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at around 7 p.m. at Fern Avenue and Tietan Street, struck a large boulder in front of a home, landed on top of a Toyota Prius and struck the home's garage, Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson said.
Knudson said Walla Walla police contacted Umatilla County Sheriff's Office deputies, who said the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen, and linked the alleged crime to Pooler. Knudson said he didn't have information on Pooler's hometown or exactly where the vehicle had been stolen.
"Pooler was the suspect based on information from Umatilla County," Knudson said.
Knudson said police found Pooler at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but weren't sure how he got there, as he had fled on foot after the incident.
No one else was injured in the collision, he said.
Police likely will charge Pooler when he recovers with investigation of stolen vehicle possession and hit-and-run, Knudson said.