Police identify local man involved in Sunday's bomb scare

Walla Walla police this morning identified the man arrested Sunday in a bomb scare at Rose Street Safeway as 26-year-old Jonathan S. Weis.
He was transported to an area hospital and later booked into Walla Walla County Jail without incident, Sgt. Eric Knudson stated in the release.
Weis is being held for investigation of intimidation or harassment with an explosive, obstructing a law enforcement officer and first-degree trespassing.
He provided jail officers will a Waitsburg address, but it wasn't clear where he currently lives. He is a Walla Walla County resident, Knudson told the U-B today.
The incident began around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, when officers were called to check on a man who had been in the store about 30 minutes and was acting strangely.
The man refused to engage with officers. However, authorities noticed he had a cell phone taped to his hand with wires leading into his coat where something appeared to be bulging from underneath.
He also wore a satchel, had a large battery pack protruding from his pocket and a makeshift nylon pouch on his wrist, a release detailed.
The man would not provide authorities with his name. Instead, he reportedly told officers they should know who he is, and they should not have arrived with guns.
The store was ordered to be evacuated when the man refused to leave and instead began moving toward the doors near a storage area at the back of the building.
He also made a shooting motion with his fingers toward officers’ heads.
He was detained at the front of the store by additional officers called in to assist. Police said he told one of them he did not have much time and provided officers with an alleged code.
That’s when the tactical rescue vehicle was placed between the potential explosive devices in his belongings and people exiting the store.
The Washington State Patrol bomb squad was also called to the scene to examine the items, which were determined not to contain explosives.