A Walla Walla woman wanted for her role in kidnapping and beating a woman was arrested Wednesday after being sought by police since February.
Sierra Renee Uribe Clay, 25, of Walla Walla had her bail set at $30,000. Her release from jail based on 2019 drug and firearm charges was revoked, said Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Uribe Clay faces four felony charges: first-degree kidnapping, complicity to first-degree robbery, complicity to second-degree assault and intimidating a witness. She faces up to life in prison, $140,000 in fines, or both.
According to court documents, in January of this year Uribe Clay reportedly grabbed a woman forcefully and dragged her into a home where the woman was beaten because she "snitched" on someone for another crime.
Uribe Clay allegedly locked the woman in the home and watched as another woman, Demi R. Kveton, 24, of Walla Walla, yanked the kidnapped woman to the ground by her hair and kicked her in the face and chest repeatedly.
The kidnapped woman went to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and was treated for a cracked rib, multiple bumps and bruises and blurry vision, according to the documents.
Kveton took a plea deal this year, convicting her of third-degree assault and intimidating a witness. Kveton was arrested again shortly after being released from jail for violating her plea agreement.
The man whose home was used for the beating, Billy Joe Sargent, 34, of Walla Walla, pleaded guilty in May to second-degree unlawful firearm possession, possession of meth and second-degree rendering criminal assistance. He was sentenced to four years in prison plus fines.