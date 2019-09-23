Editor's note: This brief has been changed to reflect the correct number of arrests based on updated information from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Two Walla Walla juveniles suspected of vandalizing several areas with blue spray paint were arrested Saturday.
The arrests were announced on the Walla Walla Police Department’s social media page over the weekend.
The post also showed several photos of defaced items, including a pickup truck, construction sign and concrete wall. Victims of similar vandalism can call Walla Walla County dispatch at 527-1960.