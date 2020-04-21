A Washington State Penitentiary corrections officer has been accused of trying to get a fellow officer arrested for sexual misconduct with an inmate.
James L.L. Mabry, 44, of Kennewick, was charged Friday with malicious prosecution after allegedly conspiring with an inmate in a retaliatory scheme against the co-worker. He has been summoned to court June 15 for his first appearance.
According to court records, Mabry was seeking revenge against the colleague who had previously accused him of sexual harassment.
In exchange for contraband, such as tobacco, condoms, tampons, razors and food, from Mabry, inmate Mark Kelly claimed he was raped by the other officer. He said the rape took place Oct. 11, 2019, in a six-page statement that detailed sex through a cell’s cuff port, records stated.
Kelly didn’t report the alleged incident until Nov. 13, because Mabry allegedly told him surveillance camera footage would be deleted after 30 days, records stated.
In December, Kelly filed an emergency grievance because the so-called perpetrator’s family member was working when Kelly spoke with detectives.
Detectives learned Kelly’s claims couldn’t have occurred because he was housed in an area without cuff ports. The alleged perpetrator also denied having any interaction with Kelly.
Mabry denied providing contraband, but Kelly had it in his possession and said he received it from Mabry. Additionally, Mabry admitted to detectives he had “conspired” with Kelly.
Mabry was still working at the penitentiary as of this morning, according to Allison Window, spokeswoman for the WSP. She said decisions to place workers on administrative leave was on a "case-by-case basis."